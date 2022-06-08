Political Parties Slam Al-Qaeda's Suicide Attack Threat; 'Can't Digest India's Strength'

Leaders cutting across political lines have condemned the threat letter sent by terror outfit Al-Qaeda regarding suicide attacks in Indian cities. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that India is not scared of terror outfit's threats, while BJP stated that Al-Qaeda cannot digest India's strength.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "In UP, police works with full alertness and we are vigilant. We are satisfied with the security situation. The UP government is ready to tackle every situation."

"Barking dogs never bite. It is very unfortunate, I condemn this statement. The government of India should take care of it. No religion teaches to kill innocent people. If someone has done something wrong, it is not possible to take revenge. Still, the government of India should take action against both spokespersons," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Republic.

'I do not doubt on government's ability,' says VHP

International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar said that for some people Islam has become an issue that cannot be solved with talks. "They have only one way- violence and terror. I'm not scared of the threat. Life is in the hand of God, not Al-Qaeda. I do not doubt on government's ability."

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, "India is not going to be scared of Al-Qaeda's threat. It is India's internal matter. It should be dealt strictly."

Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narottam Mishra said, "They can't digest India's strength. Our Nation is led by PM Modi and Amit Shah. Never think of targeting India or else you will be wiped out completely."

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India

In a letter dated June 6, terror outfit Al-Qaeda has issued a threat to India regarding suicide attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". The letter comes days after a few Bharatiya Janata Party leaders made controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the central agencies are "seriously" looking into the threat. Security personnel have been instructed to report to the concerned department if they notice any suspicious activity.