Political Parties Welcome Centre's Move To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor; 'invaluable Gift'

The Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17 met with praise from several political factions, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party welcoming the move. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party member Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed their happiness over the resolution taken by the government. On the other hand, the Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called it an 'invaluable gift for devotees of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sidhu hoped that the corridor of the Great Guru remains open forever to shower blessings on all.

Welcome step …. The reopening of the Corridor of infinite possibilities … invaluable gift for Nanak naam levas … may the corridor of the Great Guru remain open eternally to shower blessings on one an all …. Sarbat da bhala pic.twitter.com/88Dw9o8nA9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 16, 2021

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the issue was a long pending demand of people belonging to the Sikh community.

"We are happy that the Kartarpur Corridor is reopening. I had constantly been writing letters to PM Modi to reopen the route. The issue has been raised in Parliament. It was the demand of the people, the emotions of the people, that has been fulfilled today," Badal said.

We welcome the move to open the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Gurpurab. We have raised this issue multiple times to GoI. The daily prayers by the Sikh community who were looking forward to visiting the shrine on the pious day have been heard. Sarbat Da Bhala. pic.twitter.com/Jy0v299Bm6 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 16, 2021

Akali Dal's Sirsa hails Centre's move, calls it a "message" to all

SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the move as a 'message' that tells how concerned the people and the government in the country are when it comes to Sikh holy places and the religion itself. "I thank the Indian Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and all concerned who played their part in the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor," he said.

We celebrate this landmark decision to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as part of Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sikh community across the world is delighted. We thank the Govt of India for this decision@ANI @republic @TimesNow @thetribunechd @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/EJ5LJQ02oe — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 16, 2021

AAP welcomes Govt's decision to reopen Kartarpur

AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha said, "The Aam Aadmi Party whole-heartedly welcomes the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor."

The Kejriwal government has already added the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the list of religious sites where devotees are taken on pilgrimage at the expense of the (Delhi) government under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, he added.

Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The Kejriwal Govt had previously added Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana wherein devotees are taken on the pilgrimage at the expense of the Govt. pic.twitter.com/rvH1qBBAMr — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2021

Earlier, politicians including the likes of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-CM Amarinder Singh, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Navjot Sidhu had demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

India reopens Kartarpur Corridor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, November 16 announced that the Centre has decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor, the most revered shrine of Sikhs located in Pakistan. This comes a day after a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders met the PM to consider the reopening of the corridor which has been closed since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM @NarendraModi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021

The Centre's decision marks significance for the nation is all set to mark the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of the Kartarpur corridor will assist thousands of devotees, mostly Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Kartarpur corridor

The Kartarpur corridor is a route linking Darbara Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to Dera Babar Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur, India. While the foundation stone for the corridor was laid on both sides of the border in late 2018 keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2020, the agreement between India and Pakistan was stuck owing to the latter’s insistence on charging $20 per pilgrim. Finally, the Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019.

Image: ANI/PTI