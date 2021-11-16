Last Updated:

Political Parties Welcome Centre's Move To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor; 'invaluable Gift'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, November 16 announced that the PM Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Kartarpur

ANI/PTI


The Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17 met with praise from several political factions, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party welcoming the move. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party member Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed their happiness over the resolution taken by the government. On the other hand, the Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called it an 'invaluable gift for devotees of Guru Nanak Dev. 

Sidhu hoped that the corridor of the Great Guru remains open forever to shower blessings on all.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the issue was a long pending demand of people belonging to the Sikh community.

"We are happy that the Kartarpur Corridor is reopening. I had constantly been writing letters to PM Modi to reopen the route. The issue has been raised in Parliament. It was the demand of the people, the emotions of the people, that has been fulfilled today," Badal said.

READ | Kartarpur corridor: Govt to allow 1,500 pilgrims to visit holy site during Parkash Purab

Akali Dal's Sirsa hails Centre's move, calls it a "message" to all

SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the move as a 'message' that tells how concerned the people and the government in the country are when it comes to Sikh holy places and the religion itself. "I thank the Indian Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and all concerned who played their part in the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor," he said.

READ | India to reopen Kartarpur corridor from November 17; large no. of Sikh pilgrims to benefit

AAP welcomes Govt's decision to reopen Kartarpur

AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha said, "The Aam Aadmi Party whole-heartedly welcomes the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor."

The Kejriwal government has already added the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the list of religious sites where devotees are taken on pilgrimage at the expense of the (Delhi) government under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, he added.

Earlier, politicians including the likes of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-CM Amarinder Singh, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Navjot Sidhu had demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. 

India reopens Kartarpur Corridor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, November 16 announced that the Centre has decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor, the most revered shrine of Sikhs located in Pakistan. This comes a day after a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders met the PM to consider the reopening of the corridor which has been closed since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | AAP irked over Punjab BJP delegation discussing Kartarpur Corridor reopening with PM Modi

The Centre's decision marks significance for the nation is all set to mark the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on November 19. The reopening of the Kartarpur corridor will assist thousands of devotees, mostly Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

READ | Centre may reopen Kartarpur Corridor by November 19 on Gurpurab after nearly 20 months

Kartarpur corridor

The Kartarpur corridor is a route linking Darbara Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to Dera Babar Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur, India. While the foundation stone for the corridor was laid on both sides of the border in late 2018 keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2020, the agreement between India and Pakistan was stuck owing to the latter’s insistence on charging $20 per pilgrim. Finally, the Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019.

READ | Punjab BJP welcomes Centre's move to reopen Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Image: ANI/PTI

Tags: Kartarpur, SAD, Akali Dal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND