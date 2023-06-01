Political Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu & Bikram Singh Majithia Hug It Out At All-party Meet

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia seem to have moved on from their bitterness as the two hugged it out at an all-party meet in Jalandhar on Wednesday, May 31. Considered arch rivals for years, Congress leader Sidhu has always been at loggerheads with Majithia who belongs to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party. Both have had a turbulent past including trips to the same Patiala Central Jail during the same timeline, but they seemed eager to 'correct their mistakes' as Sidhu said.

While making some jokes from the stage during the meeting, Sidhu said, "I might have made several mistakes during politics but now I want to correct them."

The Indian Constitution in Article 19(1)(a) guarantees Freedom of press or media under the freedom of expression and speech. It encourages independent journalism and promotes democracy by letting people voice their opinions for or against the government's actions………. In punjab… pic.twitter.com/Q6daI4hc23 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 1, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia: A history

Both the politicians have been at odds for years but their rivalry heightened during the Punjab assembly elections in 2022. Both contested from Amritsar East, the home ground for Sidhu after his 2017 win, and both suffered defeat for the first time at the hands of AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur. Majithia had switched his constituency from Majitha to Amritsar East on a challenge by Sidhu but none managed to secure a victory.

While Sidhu found his place in politics after a successful cricketing career, Majithia comes from a powerful political family as he is the brother of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the wife of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the past, both the leaders have traded barbs and Sidhu's efforts in pressurising the Congress government to send Majithia to jail over a drugs case landed the latter behind bars. Majithia was sent to Patiala Central Jail for his alleged connection in a drugs case on January 24, 2022 and walked out after five months on bail granted by Punjab and Haryana High Court. Interestingly, Sidhu soon joined the SAD leader in Patiala jail in May 2022 in a 1988 road rage case and was released in April this year. Despite both politicians being in the same jail at the same time, Majithia said after his release that he never met his rival inside.