Political Slugfest Breaks Out As Wall Of New Govt School In Delhi Collapses Amid Rains

The boundary wall of a government school in the Srinivaspuri area of Delhi collapsed on July 9, due to incessant heavy rainfall. The downpour across the city was severe, with Delhi recording 153 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, according to the IMD.

The incident caused panic in the area and sparked a political dispute between the BJP and the incumbent AAP government in Delhi. Virendra Sachdeva, BJP Delhi President, criticised the AAP government, stating that despite the expenditure of 16 crores on the construction of the school, the boundary wall had collapsed. He alleged corruption and called for the resignation of Atishi Marlena, the local MLA and education minister.

"The Delhi government had spent 16 crores on the construction of the school. We were told a new boundary wall was constructed, but it has now collapsed. Any minute, the remaining portion of the wall can collapse. Delhi government officials have just given a new look to an old boundary wall. There is massive corruption in this. Arvind Kejriwal is the most corrupt politician. Atishi Marlena, who is also the education minister, is the local MLA from here. She must resign immediately," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva calls for an audit of the affected school, highlights potential risks to students' safety

Sachdeva demanded an audit of the affected school to assess its condition, claiming that makeshift arrangements were made and it posed a threat to the safety of students. He stated, "I am telling you, only makeshift arrangements have been made here in this school. It is not a well-constructed school. It will be proven as a graveyard for the kids if it continues to function. We demand that the school should be shut, and a security audit of this school should take place immediately. Imagine the horror if the school had been functioning. Many lives would have been lost."

Local claims of negligence

Local residents mentioned that while the school building was reconstructed six months ago, the boundary wall remained untouched. They claimed that officials had added new tiles to the old wall to give it the appearance of a new construction.

"The boundary wall is 30 years old, and the concerned officials, during the reconstruction of the school, had put new tiles on the boundary wall to make it look like a newly constructed wall," a local resident stated.Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported. However, a rickshaw parked near the boundary wall was damaged in the incident, causing a financial loss of 20,000 rupees to its owner.

"While I was sleeping in my house, I heard a loud noise. When I rushed outside, I saw the wreckage of the collapsed boundary wall and my damaged rickshaw. Now I am at a loss of 20,000 rupees," said the owner of the school rickshaw while speaking to Republic TV.

Another local resident added, "I was sitting outside my shop when suddenly the boundary wall of the school collapsed. I immediately rushed inside my house to save my life. Fortunately, the school was shut, due to which no students were injured."

Disruption and political criticism

The heavy rainfall also resulted in the disruption of daily life in Delhi, with reports of extensive waterlogging and traffic congestion. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took the opportunity to criticise the Delhi government, sarcastically referring to the incident as an example of Delhi's "world-class education model" and attributing it to alleged corruption by the Kejriwal government.

"This is an example of Delhi's world-class education model. Imagine if children were there. This is because of the Kejriwal government's commission khori," Poonawala commented.