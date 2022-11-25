Political Storm Over Republic's Interview, TRS Responds To Telangana Governor's Charges

A big political storm was created after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's exclusive conversation with Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the latest episode of 'Nation Wants To Know'. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has responded to Governor's charges against Chief Minister KCR and his government.

Soundararajan had told Republic that she doubts that her phone is being tapped by the Telangana government. She also accused the Telangana government of disrespecting her and accused Chief Minister KCR of skipping the programmes that she attends.

In reply to snooping allegations, TRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said that the Governor should ask the "Centre about Pegasus".

"We do not have any Pegasus software and we do not know who Pegasus runs, if such is the case then madam Governor should understand and ask the govt of India about Pegasus. What we are trying to say is with these frequent media appearances itself explain that she is a politician. Which governor speaks about language politics?" he said.

When asked about the Governor's claim that she is disrespected by the KCR government, Manne said that the Chief Minister has not spoken against Governor in any press conference. "She has openly spoken against our government, our Chief Minister," he alleged.

Moreover, the TRS leader claimed that Governor is being directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "She visits Amit Shah and comes back and holds a press conference at Raj Bhavan. Yesterday I believe she met Home Minister again and today she is talking to Our Channel. So the script is written by whom?" he asked.

Manne also alleged that Soundararajan wants to conspire against the government and has treated to topple the government.

"In the end, ours is a people’s elected government and if she wants to tarnish the image of the man who fought for the state who has been elected by the people of the state then we cannot take the disrespect by Madam Governor to our Chief Minister," he added.