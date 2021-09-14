'Political Twist By Farmers': Punjab CM Says His 'Go To Delhi' Remark Was Misinterpreted

"Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have given a political twist to my statement", Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday. He said that demonstrations in Punjab, which is causing pain and misery to the people, is uncalled for as the Congress government in the state is supporting them.

On Monday, Punjab CM had urged farmers to leave his state and go to Delhi to protest. "I just have one thing to say to farmers- tell your brothers, sisters and whosoever is protesting to not ruin Punjab," he had said.

Reacting to Samyukt Kisman Morcha's (SKM's) criticism, Captain Amarinder Singh said that farmers have misinterpreted his appeal and have tried to link upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. He added that his government has always stood for farmers against the three agri laws.

'My govt firmly supported farmers fight'

“My government, in contrast, has not only firmly supported the farmers’ fight against the farm laws but had even brought in amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to mitigate their adverse impact,” Singh pointed out.

Reiterating that the farmers' fight is against BJP, the CM said that the inconvenience the people of Punjab was unjust. He also rejected the farmers' body's claim that no businesses in the state were affected due to farmers protests.

Stating that presence of Adani and Reliance Group in the state is minuscule, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "It is the people of Punjab who are suffering due to the disruption of services as a result of the protests."

Farmers protest

Besides Delhi and Haryana, farmers are demonstrating at as many as 110 places in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh had informed on Monday. His remarks are surprising as he has supported the farmers' stir since the beginning. Recently, farmers unions had also urged political parties in the state to refrain from campaigning until assembly polls are formally announced. They believed that election campaigns will overshadow their agitation.

Farmers have been demanding that the Centre repealed farm laws, which they believe will do away with the MSP system. The Centre, however, has repeatedly denied the claim. Several rounds of talks have been held between farmers and the Centre but both parties have been unable to come to any conclusion.

Image: PTI