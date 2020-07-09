'Political Vendetta, Nothing Else:' Ahmed Patel On Being Grilled By ED For The Fourth Time

After being grilled for more than seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has remarked that the probe is an act of 'political vendetta' and nothing else. The Congress leader stated that he will comply with the ED in their probe, but has also asked for investigations into BJP's funds.

'Let the law take its course'

Speaking to media after his questioning on Thursday, Patel said, "Our (Congress) trust is being probed, either RGF or IMDT, they (BJP) too have trusts which should be investigated. How did they get donations? Even when we were in power and after that, we are being probed continuously, but we have an account of each and every transaction made. Whatever investigation they want to do, they can. Let the law take its course." Patel's son Faisal and his son-in-law Irfan Siddique have also been questioned by the ED in the case.

After the previous questioning on July 3 which lasted for about 10 hours, Ahmed Patel had stated that he was asked 128 questions which were based on allegations and that the ED had 'no underlying proof.' He added that he does not know 'under whose pressure is the ED' working. ED had earlier questioned Patel in two separate sessions clocking about 17 hours in total on June 27 and June 30.

Patel was questioned by the ED over his alleged links with the Sandessara brothers, as per sources. Chetan and Nitin Sandessara have been accused of siphoning of funds. It has been reported that they received huge amounts of funds from certain banks and thereafter the money was diverted to multiple shell companies. This is the fourth time that the ED has questioned Patel at his residence after he refused to be present at the agency headquarters in the national capital in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This money laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud that is said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors -- Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding. Nitin and Chetankumar are brothers.

