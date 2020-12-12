'Political Vendetta': TMC MP Writes To Home Secy Over Summons To Bengal Chief Secy & DGP

Two days after the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla alleging “political vendetta” as motive for summoning two top-most officers of West Bengal in the case. Banerjee wrote the letter a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned Chief Secretary and West Bengal Police DGP on December 14, to discuss law and order situation in the state.

Kalyan Banerjee wrote, "We are surprised to come across a letter dated 11th December 2020 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DS) of your Department, whereby and whereunder in respect to the subject of 'law and order situation in the State of West Bengal', the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of West Bengal has been asked to attend a meeting on 14th December 2020 at 12:15 pm in his chamber for discussing the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the recent attacks on the persons having 'Z Category' security."

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee writes to Ajay Bhalla

Stating that the law and order situation is within the domain of the state under the 7th Schedule of the State List of the Constitution of India, TMC leader questioned Home Secretary of India Ajay Bhalla how he can summon both the officers for any sort of discussion on the law and order situation. Banerjee further questioned how can Union Home Secretary, under the Constitution of India and any other law, intervene in the law and order situation of the state? "It appears that with a political motive and at the instance of your Minister, who is a political person belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you have issued the said letter," TMC leader added.

Alleging that Ajay Bhalla is trying to coerce the officers of the State of West Bengal with political vindictiveness, Banerjee accused the Home Secretary of interfering with the federal structure under the Scheme of Constitution of India. In the letter, TMC leader also mentioned that it is clearly visible to the Chief Secretary and West Bengal Police DGP their summon for the law and order discussion in the chamber is a "colourable exercise of power". He also said that the summon issued can be a malafide intention of creating a disturbance in the state at the dictate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP convoy attacked on December 10

Ahead of Bengal elections, TMC supporters allegedly threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers on Thursday. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, as a result, he got injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

