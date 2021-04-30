Politicians Pay Tribute To 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar, Remember Her As As 'inspiration'

Political leaders on Friday condoled the unfortunate demise of infamous shooter Chandro Tomar of Baghpat, fondly referred to as ''Shooter Dadi'. Taking to social media, politicians lauded the octogenarian's courageous spirit, remembering her as an inspiration to society.

Politicians pay tributes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to express his grief over the news. "I am saddened by the news of the death of the shooter Mrs Chandro Tomar', known as Shooter Dadi. Chandra ji, who has won many competitions on the strength of her high spirits, is an inspiration to the society. May God give peace to the departed soul and the family to bear this grief," he said.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid his tribute to the late icon along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

I'm deeply saddened by tragic demise of our most lovable Dadi Chandro Tomar ji. She was inspiration for millions and will continue to inspire forever. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/lsa12up9Oc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021

Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Shooter Dadi (Smt.Chandro Tomar ji).



An inspiration for thousands of women, her courage and journey of life will continue to inspire many.



My prayers are with her family members.



Om ShantiðŸ™ — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 30, 2021

An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more.



The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come.



Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/mhvOaGjAZI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

'Shooter Dadi' passes away

After testing positive for COVID-19, Chandro Tomar nicknamed ''Shooter Dadi' lost her life to the virus at a Meerut hospital after suffering respiratory complications on Friday. The icon who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, passed away at the age of 89.

For the unversed, the late Chandro Tomar was in her 60s when she picked up the gun for the first time and went on to win many national competitions. Bollywood film Saand Ki Aankh was based on her life as well as that of her sister Prakashi Tomar who fought all odds to challenge patriarchy. She was essayed by Bhumi Pednekar on the silver screen. The late 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar has over 30 national championship wins to her name.