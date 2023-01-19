Politicisation Wrestled Against: India's Heroes Show Left Lobby The Door At Jantar Mantar

At a time when the country's top wrestlers are protesting against the World Federation of India (WFI) in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat along with her placard lobby para dropped at the protest site, trying to gain political mileage from the protest.

Brinda Karata, also a former Rajya Sabha member, arrived at the Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting against the WFI. The CPI(M) leader along with her followers tried to give political colour to the protest. However, in a big embarrassment to Karat and company, the protesting wrestlers outrightly rejected them as they asked the opportunistic left netas to step down from the stage and not to "politicise the players' protest", forcing her to leave the protest site.

The incident took place when Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who has been leading the protest, spotted the Left leader and her followers. Punia eloquently urged the Left placard lobby not to turn the wrestlers' protest into a 'political matter'. "Please, we request you to come forward. We won’t give a mic (to anyone). We request you to come down. Madam, please do not turn this into a political matter. This is a dharna by players," Punia told Karat and co.

#RepublicForWrestlers | Wrestling champs reject Left netas' opportunistic bid to hijack their protest; ask them to leave. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/rkX6BkRjce — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

Centre to form a 3-member committee to probe allegations against WFI

After a massive Republic campaign, Centre has said that it will form a 3-member committee to probe allegations levelled by the country's top wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to sources, a probe team is likely to have two female representatives. This development comes after, the Indian Sports Ministry on Wednesday took cognizance of the matter and sought an explanation from the national wrestling governing body in 72 hours.

Notably, the country's top wrestlers have been staging protests against WFI and its president levelling allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.