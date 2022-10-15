'Politicising Govt Programme': BJP Slams CM Nitish Kumar For Attacking Centre At Event

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre during an inaugural event in Samastipur, the saffron party MLA slammed the Janata Dal (United) de facto chief for politicising a government programme.

The Bihar CM, who was inaugurating an engineering college in Samastipur on Friday, said that those sitting at the Centre have nothing to do with development. "They (BJP) have forgotten that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had become the Prime Minister in 1998. He had made me a Union Minister then. I was assigned three ministries. Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi worked for the country's development. Those sitting at the Centre today have nothing to do with the development," CM Nitish said, ANI reported.

Reacting to this, BJP MLA from Bihar's Rosra Birendra Paswan called the incident "undignified" and slammed the Bihar CM for politicising a government programme. He said that it was a government program and MLAs of all parties were invited. "But Nitish Kumar made it a political gathering," Birendra Paswan said while talking to reporters.

The MLA from Rosra said that the way CM Nitish criticised the Prime Minister from an open platform was not right. The BJP leader said that he found all this very insulting, adding further that there was a desire to leave during the middle of the speech but he sat there sadly.

'Will not ally with BJP ever': Nitish Kumar

Hitting out at the BJP for targeting him since the split in the BJP-JDU-led NDA in Bihar in August, the Bihar CM at the inaugural event alleged that the saffron party wants conflict in Mahagathbandhan-- an alliance of RJD, JDU, Congress and Left.

"BJP people keep talking nonsense. I had left Mahagathbandhan and joined the NDA (in 2017), but now I have returned. The BJP wants that the conflict among us should rise to such an extent that we become frustrated. The BJP is attacking me nowadays," CM Nitish Kumar said, ANI reported.

The Bihar CM said that rather than allying with BJP, he will stay with the "Samajawadis" (socialists) and take the country forward. "The BJP is working to create conflict in society. It has got nothing to do with the country's progress. I will never ally with the BJP ever in my life. I will stay with the Samajwadis (socialists) and take the country forward along with Bihar," Nitish said.