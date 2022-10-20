Politics broke out after the Delhi government announced a ban on firecrackers during Diwali as BJP's Tajinder Bagga accused AAP of adopting double standards. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he posted an unverified video of supporters of Raj Kumar Anand bursting crackers at night after he replaced Rajendra Pal Gautam as a Minister in the Delhi government. Citing this, the Delhi BJP spokesperson claimed that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had a problem with people celebrating Diwali and not firecrackers.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga quipped, "If Hindus burn crackers on Diwali, there will be pollution. Arvind Kejriwal will send them to jail. But if crackers are burst in the joy of becoming a Minister of Kejriwal, oxygen will come out of it. Arvind Kejriwal, your anti-Hindu face has come to the fore again today. You have a problem with Diwali not crackers."

हिन्दू दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाते है तो प्रदूषण होगा, @ArvindKejriwal उन्हे जेल भेजेगा लेकिन केजरीवाल का मंत्री बनने की ख़ुशी में अगर पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं तो उसमें से ऑक्सिजन निकलेगा।केजरीवाल तुम्हारा हिन्दू विरोधी चेहरा आज फिर सामने आ गया,तुम्हे दिक़्क़त दीवाली से है पटाखो से नही pic.twitter.com/B3dHU0IZj4 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 19, 2022

Ban on Hindus celebrating Diwali with crackers because of pollution! But if AAP’s Raj Kumar Anand’s chamchas burst crackers to celebrate his ministerial berth- it is secular pollution?



Btw stubble burning in AAP run Punjab increased 3fold in 9 days even as AQI in Delhi plummets pic.twitter.com/JIcuQNPyhS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 20, 2022

Delhi firecracker ban

In September, the Arvind Kejriwal government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years. Addressing a press conference a day earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers will be a punishable offence with a fine of up to Rs.5,000 and three years imprisonment under Section 9B of the Explosives Act. Moreover, the purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi shall be punishable with a fine of Rs.200 and 6 months in jail.

Mentioning that 408 teams will implement the ban, he pointed out that pollution levels rise every year during Diwali mostly due to the bursting of firecrackers. Rai explained, "Therefore, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers this year too. The ban covers online delivery of firecrackers". A public awareness campaign in this regard will be launched and the AAP government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. Last week, the Supreme Court refused to accord an urgent hearing on the plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi.