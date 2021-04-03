Politics Of Left Depends On Corruption, Violence, Appeasement Of Minorities: Sitharaman

Addressing a rally at Kannur district of poll-bound Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliances, as well as other Left-wing political parties in Kerala, depend on three things: 'corruption, violence, and appeasement of minorities'.

She added, "The day since the ideology of communism has been imported to India, people trusted them. But they cut off the legs of people who dared to challenge their ideology." READ | Malayalam superstar Mohanlal endorses Kerala BJP's CM face 'Metroman' E Sreedharan

Ahead of Kerala election, Nirmala Sitharaman addresses rally in Kannur

Sitharaman claimed that Left parties mislead people by saying that people would be deprived of their basic needs if they vote for the BJP. The BJP leader said, "You vote for BJP, you would not be given water and would not be allowed to open a business in your village. Your survival is at stake. Violence is their (Left) only 'mantra'. Their politics depend on corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities. Left is doing politics of violence in Kerala and Bengal."

Elections will be held on April 6 in Kerala

As Kerala assembly elections nearing, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed a rally in the poll-bound state on Saturday, April 4. Speaking at the BJP rally in Wayanad, Shah asserted, "For Kerala, PM Narendra Modi has put forward the vision of FAST. F stands for Fisheries & Fertiliser, A means Agriculture & Ayurveda, S means Skill Development & Social Empowerment, & T means Tourism & Technology."

On April 6, elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held. On May 2nd, the votes will be counted. Although the LDF is trying to retain power, Congress is doing all it can to comeback, and the outcome will be easier to predict if it were just these two alliances at work. The BJP, which has been aggressively campaigning in the state, has added to the stalemate.

