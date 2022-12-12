Politics Over Bus? AAP, SP Share Same Pic Of Worn Out Bus To Dig At Yogi Govt

The tussle between the Government and the Opposition reached new heights in Uttar Pradesh, with a bus becoming a topic of discussion on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'deplorable condition' of buses in the state.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Naresh Balyan on the microblogging site shared an undated picture of a bus of 'Raebareli Depot'.The rear body of the city bus was in tatters, and in fact, detached, with the worn-out seats visible in the picture. While Yadav wrote, 'Knackered bus of the knackered government', Balyan wrote, 'Like government, like bus'.

Mirror copy tweets as efforts continue to form alternatives to BJP

With the urban local body polls due this year end, the ruling BJP, SP, AAP, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have got into polls mode. The BJP and SP – have already begun screening candidates for mayoral posts, Nagar Palika Parishad, and Nagar panchayats. The AAP has started distributing forms to the probable candidates. The civic polls are the last test of the urban pulse ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said that an exercise is underway to form an "alternative" to the present government before 2024, and opposition leaders are working towards it. This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters.