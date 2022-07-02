Politics Over Courtesy?: In Hyderabad, CM KCR Receives Yashwant Sinha Over PM Modi

In a grand welcome, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao received the Opposition's Presidential Election candidate, Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet airport on Saturday afternoon. For receiving Yashwant Sinha, KCR arrived at the airport with bouquets and a bevvy of leaders including his son, K. T. Rama Rao.

Mere hours later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land in Hyderabad at the same airport. However, here he will be received by just one State Minister as opposed to the flock sent to welcome Sinha.

KCR to send proxy minister to welcome PM Modi in Hyderabad; 3rd protocol breach

Breaching protocol for the 3rd consecutive time in a row, KCR has decided to depute his proxy and Cabinet Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he lands at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later.

While KCR has attempted to give PM a lowkey welcome in Telangana, he is scheduled to host a lunch in the 'honour' of Sinha, a BJP leader who jumped ship to TMC. The question remains why the TRS supremo is acting differently for PM Modi and for Sinha, and whether it is politics for him over courtesy?

A look at KCR's ambitions in national politics

It is important to understand the Telangana Chief Minister's actions in light of the BJP's recent electoral success in the state. The saffron party emerged as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, and later, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. During PM's visit, the BJP sounded the poll bugle ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Hyderabad to attend BJP's two-day national executive meeting where 'major decisions' can be reached.

While BJP continues with its state-level outreach, KCR is looking at the bigger picture and has expressed his ambitions to launch a national-level political party ahead of the 2024 General Elections to take on the saffron party. On TRS' 21st Foundation Day, the party adopted a resolution vowing to play a key role in national politics and called for an end to the 'divide and rule' policies pursued by the Centre.

In June, he met poll strategist Prashant Kishor and held a series of meetings with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head at the Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the launch of his national outfit, which is expected to be named ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. His plan of action for the 2023 assembly elections was also featured in the meeting between Rao and Kishor. Notably, it was Kishor's association with the TRS that had sent ripples within the Congress ahead of his rumoured political debut. Kishor had ultimately dumped the leadership's offer to join the grand old party over its 'deep-rooted structural problems.'

Ahead of the formation of the national-level outfit, the Telangana CM also held meetings with several opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and informed them of a definitive change at the national level. Much like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, KCR is visibly attempting to form an anti-BJP alliance (third front) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, for which he has sent a call to all like-minded parties. A formal announcement on ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’ is expected in July.