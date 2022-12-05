Politics Over EWS Quota Escalates As DMK Moves Review Petition Against SC's Verdict

Escalating the ongoing controversy over the EWS reservation, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on December 5 moved a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict upholding the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and education.

Soon after the apex court delivered its verdict upholding the EWS reservation, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party stood against the decision and termed it unfair. In fact, Chief Minister MK Stalin even called the verdict a setback to the century-long social justice struggle and stated that his party will continue to fight for social justice.

DMK rejects 103rd Constitutional amendment

Registering its protest against the top court's decision, the DMK earlier in November conducted an all-party meeting in the state chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and "rejected the 103rd Constitutional amendment" which provides 10% quota to the EWS category claiming that it is against social justice philosophy of the Constitution, SC judgments and discriminates against the poor.

"We request the Tamil Nadu government to register its views to establish social justice and equality properly. We support economic development programs to alleviate the poverty of poor, needy and vulnerable people. We won't allow the true values ​​of social justice philosophy to be distorted," the all-party meeting's resolution stated.

SC upholds 10% EWS quota

In a landmark verdict on November 7, the Supreme Court with a majority of 3:2 upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the decision, former CJI UU Lalit along with Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion.

It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Notably, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a Bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively.