Politics Over EWS Quota Intensifies, DMK To File Review Petition Against SC Verdict

Intensifying the controversy over the EWS reservation, Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the 10 percent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and education.

"It is a very sad decision for social justice. DMK stands against it," DMK MP Kanimozi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, hours after the apex court delivered its judgement on the EWS reservation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the verdict a setback to the century-long social justice struggle. He further added they will continue the fight for social justice.

All-party meeting in Tamil Nadu

Standing firm against the top court's order, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday also announced that they will convene a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action. Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to chair the meeting.

"This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy," a government release said about the EWS reservation.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also written to all legislature party leaders on the matter and has asked each party to nominate two representatives for the meeting.

SC upholds 10% EWS quota

In a landmark verdict on November 7, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The decision was upheld with a majority of 3:2, which means three of the five judges voted in favour of the quota stating that it did not violate the Constitution.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala upheld the decision, CJI UU Lalit along with Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion. It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Notably, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a 5-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.