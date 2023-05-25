Politics Over New Parliament Divides SP As Ram Gopal Yadav Goes Against Akhilesh's Stand

The new Parliament building has been at the centre of political debate in the country, ever since the announcement of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made. As 19 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, Samajwadi Party (SP) General Secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav has questioned the opposition's stand. He even said that the real authority in the parliamentary democracy belongs to the Prime Minister of the country.

Amid the opposition's boycott stand, the statement from the SP leader has kickstarted another political episode of opposition unity. The statement from Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has come up days after his party President Akhilesh Yadav backed Rahul Gandhi's pitch for inauguration of the new Parliament building by the President and not the Prime Minister.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had opposed inauguration by PM Modi

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted, saying, "The true parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to hear and understand, by understanding the basic spirit of the 'Shlokas' written there and not by the ostentatious inauguration of the Parliament by the BJP. Where there is pride of power but no respect for the opposition, it cannot be a true parliament. Why go to its inauguration?"

Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, several other political parties have also decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House including, the Trinamool Congress, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Aam Aadmi Party, AIMIM along with other opposition parties. All the parties are demanding that the inauguration should be done by the President of the country instead of the PM. They even termed the new Parliament House as the vanity project of PM Modi.

The newly-constructed Parliament House is slated to be inaugurated on May 28th by PM Modi. He was invited to inaugurate the building by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The inaugural event also marks nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Notably, the foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid on December 10, 2020 by PM Modi himself.