Politics Over 'sinking' Joshimath: Cong Slams BJP For 'development At Cost Of Environment'

With the gateway to Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath, Joshimath on the verge of 'sinking', the political parties have triggered a fresh blame game. Congress has indirectly accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of exploitative unsustainable development, at the cost of the environment.

Lying on an ancient landslide site, Joshimath is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence, with more than 600 houses developing cracks.

Resting on a deposit of sand and stone, not rock, and hence, was not suitable for the township, a government-appointed committee had said.

The Mishra Committee predicted the current crisis that is gripping Joshimath in its report in 1976. The report talked about undercutting by river currents of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga playing their part in bringing landslides as they wash away debris and thus, start cutting the edges of mountains and inhabited areas. Further, the report had warned of vibrations produced by blasting, heavy traffic, etc., leading to a 'disequilibrium in natural factor'.

Politics over Joshimath 'sinking'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi called the pictures coming from Joshimath 'horrifying' in a Facebook post. Highlighting the seepage of water, cracks in the ground, and subsidence of roads, the Gandhi scion called it a 'matter of great concern'. Further, giving the example of the Bhagwati temple, which collapsed in a landslide, he wrote, "Going against nature by continuous digging and unplanned construction on the mountains has led to the people of Joshimath facing a terrible crisis today."

Congress's Jairam Ramesh on Twitter recollected the 26 months he was the Environment Minister and said, "I grappled with the development-environment issue in Uttarakhand. In a vast majority of cases, I decided in favour of ecological protection. This didn’t win me many friends, but these visuals from Joshimath vindicates my position."

Team of experts to submit recommendations on 'sinking' Joshimath

In the wake of the land subsidence incident in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the Centre on Sunday constituted a team of experts from seven different organisations to study and submit its recommendations. A team of experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology, and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked to study and give recommendations on Joshimath situation. The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.