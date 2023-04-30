Politics was never part of PM's Mann Ki Baat, connected with the common people: TN Governor

The unique aspect of the Prime Minister's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was that there is no reference to politics and it is connected with the common people who are doing incredible things in their own field, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Sunday.

At the event to mark the 100th episode of the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat', Ravi said Tamil Nadu has received the maximum number of references by Modi in his speech.

After releasing Tamil Nadu Chronicle -- Insights from Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat -- commemorating 100 episodes of the radio programme at the Raj Bhavan here, Ravi said it is a 'historic' occasion for the Governor's House with the presence of large number of people who have been an inspiration to others.

"Today, it is a historic occasion for Raj Bhavan. Because this Darbar Hall has held many events, felicitated many dignitaries but it is special today because we have all of you and you are in your own ways silently bringing out revolution to transform this country," Ravi said.

"One special unique thing about the entire series of Mann ki Baat is nowhere ever there was politics in it. Normally today, politics has become so overwhelming that whenever we think of political leaders, they always speak about politics. But in these 100 episodes, he (PM Modi) has never talked politics," Ravi said.

Instead of focussing on politics, Modi connected with people and began talking about 'unsung' people who were doing incredible things in their own field, he said.

A galaxy of achievers were present to mark the occasion including popular Malayalam playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, 10-year-old girl Prasiddhi who planted over one lakh trees.

"Prime Minister has named more than 700 persons and 300 entities like NGOs, organisations in the Mann Ki Baat programme. In our country and in every state I think, if you go by the number of references that he has made, he has mentioned Tamil Nadu perhaps the maximum (number of times)," he said. "This is a very unique and successful experiment," the Governor said.

Meanwhile in Puducherry, the Puduvai Vaani Community Radio celebrated the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at the Pondicherry University.

A large number of students from the university, and those belonging to various schools, and affiliated colleges took part and listened to the views of the Prime Minister in the 100th episode of the monthly broadcast.

Pondicherry University vice-chancellor Gurmeet Singh highlighted the relevance of Mann Ki Baat programme and the key points emphasised by Modi.