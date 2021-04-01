Poll-day Ruckus At Nandigram As Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked, Mamata Visits Booths

As the second phase of polling got underway in West Bengal, violence has yet again overshadowed the election process as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy came under attack in Nandigram on Thursday afternoon. Miscreants hurled stones at Adhikari’s vehicle at is passed from the Satengabari area, but the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's car reportedly sustained damage.

The saffron party’s heavyweight candidate from the Nandigram Assembly constituency is fighting the polls against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The incident comes a few hours after Adhikari cast his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School in Nandigram. The BJP leader arrived at the polling station on a motorcycle at around 7.30 am to exercise his franchise on his home turf. The Nandigram contest became more of a prestige battle after Adhikari vowed to beat his former aide in the constituency.

After casting his vote this morning, Adhikari hit out at opponent Mamata Banerjee, calling her a traitor, who betrayed former PM Rajiv Gandhi by breaking away from Congress and later Atal Bihari Vajpayee by leaving the BJP.

Responding to Mamata's accusation of betrayal, Adhikari said, "Nobody knew Mamata Banerjee. Rajiv Gandhi had given her an identity. Atal Bihari Vajpayee protected her. She was the one who first betrayed Rajiv Gandhi by breaking out from Congress and then betrayed Vajpayee Ji by leaving NDA. She is a traitor." READ | Suvendu Adhikari calls Mamata Banerjee traitor as WB's Nandigram votes; cites Rajiv Gandhi

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived in Nandigram and visited polling booths, further escalating tensions in the area, even as significant forces were deployed for security.

TMC worker stabbed to death

A TMC worker was stabbed to death in the West Midnapore district hours before polling started in the area. As per reports, the TMC worker was at a local club in Hariharpur in the district Keshpur area when around 10 to 15 people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. The victim's family has alleged that the BJP goons attacked him to create tensions in the area and to intimidate voters ahead of polling.

It is to be noted that the Election Commission of India has deployed 22 companies of central forces in Nandigram for the assembly polls. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in the constituency to curb the incidents of violence.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday. The TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively. The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.