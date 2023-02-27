Poll Of Exit Polls Predicts Win For BJP In Nagaland And Tripura; Hung House In Meghalaya

With voting over and counting scheduled for March 2 in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the poll of exit polls has predicted a win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland, a hung house in Meghalaya. The prediction swings between a win for BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where Tipra Motha party may emerge a kingmaker.

In the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya, Axis My India has predicted 4-8 seats for BJP, 6-12 for Congress and 18-24 seats for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP. Similarly, ETG Research has forecasted 3-6 seats for BJP, 2-5 seats for Congress, 18-26 seats for NPP. Natrize Exit Poll predicts BJP 6-11 seats, Congress 3-6 seats, and 21-26 for NPP.

Meghalaya Source BJP Congress NPP Axis My India 4-8 6-12 18-24 ETG Research 3-6 2-5 18-26 Matrize 6-11 3-6 21-26 Poll of Exit Polls 7 6 22

According to Axis My India, the BJP-NDPP is likely to get 38-48 seats in Nagaland. ETG Research has also predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP with 39-49 seats. Similarly, Matrize has given 35-43 seats to the coalition.

Nagaland Source BJP-NDPP Congress NPF Axis My India 38-48 1-2 3-8 ETG Research 39-49 0 4-8 Matrize 35-43 1-3 2-5 Poll of Exit Polls 42 1 5

While Axis My India has indicated that the BJP would get a majority in the 60-member assembly with 36-45 seats, ETG Research has indicated that BJP would remain the largest party but would be a little short of a 31-seat majority mark with 21-27 seats. Matrize exit poll, on similar lines, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura.

ETG Research and Matrize has predicted that the new party Tipra Motha may emerge as kingmaker in the state.