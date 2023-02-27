Last Updated:

Poll Of Exit Polls Predicts Win For BJP In Nagaland And Tripura; Hung House In Meghalaya

With voting over and counting scheduled for March 2 in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the poll of exit polls has predicted a win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland, a hung house in Meghalaya. The prediction swings between a win for BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where Tipra Motha party may emerge a kingmaker.

In the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya, Axis My India has predicted 4-8 seats for BJP, 6-12 for Congress and 18-24 seats for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP. Similarly, ETG Research has forecasted 3-6 seats for BJP, 2-5 seats for Congress, 18-26 seats for NPP. Natrize Exit Poll predicts BJP 6-11 seats, Congress 3-6 seats, and 21-26 for NPP.

Meghalaya
Source BJP Congress NPP
Axis My India 4-8 6-12 18-24
ETG Research 3-6 2-5 18-26
Matrize 6-11 3-6 21-26
Poll of Exit Polls 7 6 22

According to Axis My India, the BJP-NDPP is likely to get 38-48 seats in Nagaland. ETG Research has also predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP with 39-49 seats. Similarly, Matrize has given 35-43 seats to the coalition.

Nagaland
Source BJP-NDPP Congress NPF
Axis My India 38-48 1-2 3-8
ETG Research 39-49 0 4-8
Matrize 35-43 1-3 2-5
Poll of Exit Polls 42 1 5

While Axis My India has indicated that the BJP would get a majority in the 60-member assembly with 36-45 seats, ETG Research has indicated that BJP would remain the largest party but would be a little short of a 31-seat majority mark with 21-27 seats. Matrize exit poll, on similar lines, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura.

ETG Research and Matrize has predicted that the new party Tipra Motha may emerge as kingmaker in the state.

Tripura
Source BJP TIPRA Left
Axis My India 36-45 9-11 6-11
ETG Research 21-27 12-16 18-24
Matrize 29-36 16-17 13-21
Poll of Exit Polls 32 14 16
