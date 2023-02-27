Poll Of Exit Polls Predicts Win For BJP In Nagaland And Tripura; Hung House In Meghalaya

Quick links:
With voting over and counting scheduled for March 2 in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the poll of exit polls has predicted a win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland, a hung house in Meghalaya. The prediction swings between a win for BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where Tipra Motha party may emerge a kingmaker.
In the 60-member assembly in Meghalaya, Axis My India has predicted 4-8 seats for BJP, 6-12 for Congress and 18-24 seats for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP. Similarly, ETG Research has forecasted 3-6 seats for BJP, 2-5 seats for Congress, 18-26 seats for NPP. Natrize Exit Poll predicts BJP 6-11 seats, Congress 3-6 seats, and 21-26 for NPP.
|Source
|BJP
|Congress
|NPP
|Axis My India
|4-8
|6-12
|18-24
|ETG Research
|3-6
|2-5
|18-26
|Matrize
|6-11
|3-6
|21-26
|Poll of Exit Polls
|7
|6
|22
According to Axis My India, the BJP-NDPP is likely to get 38-48 seats in Nagaland. ETG Research has also predicted a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP with 39-49 seats. Similarly, Matrize has given 35-43 seats to the coalition.
|Source
|BJP-NDPP
|Congress
|NPF
|Axis My India
|38-48
|1-2
|3-8
|ETG Research
|39-49
|0
|4-8
|Matrize
|35-43
|1-3
|2-5
|Poll of Exit Polls
|42
|1
|5
While Axis My India has indicated that the BJP would get a majority in the 60-member assembly with 36-45 seats, ETG Research has indicated that BJP would remain the largest party but would be a little short of a 31-seat majority mark with 21-27 seats. Matrize exit poll, on similar lines, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura.
ETG Research and Matrize has predicted that the new party Tipra Motha may emerge as kingmaker in the state.
|Source
|BJP
|TIPRA
|Left
|Axis My India
|36-45
|9-11
|6-11
|ETG Research
|21-27
|12-16
|18-24
|Matrize
|29-36
|16-17
|13-21
|Poll of Exit Polls
|32
|14
|16