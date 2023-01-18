Poll Schedule For Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya Announced By EC; Results On March 2

The Assembly election in Tripura will be held on February 16 and polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday. The results for all three states will be declared on March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar declared.

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March. While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

Chief Election Commissioner said that the poll schedule of the three states was chalked out keeping in mind board examinations and the movement of security forces. The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.

The Election Commission informed that over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will participate in the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

"Our teams would be ready to serve more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in the three states including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 voters aged over 80, and 31,700 PwD voters," Kumar said.

CEC said that some polling stations will be completely managed by People with Disabilities and women staff. Women will be in comman in 376 polling stations across Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

"Taking forward our initiative from Gujarat and HP Assembly elections held recently, in Meghalaya 60 polling stations will be managed by the youngest available staff, to inspire Young voters to participate in the festival of democracy," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the Northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.