Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: MKM Chief Kamal Haasan Lauds Arrest Of AIADMK Member In Case

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a member of the AIADMK in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) chief Kamal Haasan hailed the move saying that the ruling party member's arrest was a 'path to justice for the victims'.

"The silent screams of more than 200 young women in the Pollachi sexual terror did not cease. A member of the ruling party has been arrested. This should be the path to justice for the victims. It should not be used for anything else," tweeted Kamal Haasan.

After his name emerged in the case, accused AIADMK leader K Arulanandam was expelled from the party by the top brass with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam announcing his expulsion earlier today.

பொள்ளாச்சி பாலியல் பயங்கரத்தில் 200க்கும் மேற்பட்ட இளம்பெண்களின் மௌன அலறல் ஓயவில்லை. ஆளும்கட்சியைச் சேர்ந்தவர் கைதாகியிருக்கிறார். இது பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் நீதிக்குப் பாதையாக இருக்கவேண்டும். வேறெதற்காகவோ பயன்பட்டுவிடக் கூடாது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2021

Pollachi sex scandal case

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. After investigation, it was revealed that more than fifty women were lured and sexually harassed in a similar manner by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed. The charge sheet names five persons as accused in the case - Sabrirajanth alias Risvanth, K Thirunavukkarasu, M Sathish, T Vasanth Kumar and R Manni alias Mani Vanan.

Last month, the Coimbatore Mahila Court granted permission to the CBI to examine the voice samples of the five accused in the case. Swiftly moving to action, the CBI arrested three more people in connection with the case on January 6, one of them a member of the AIADMK.

According to news agency ANI, the accused persons have been booked under section 354(a) (punishment for sexual harassment) 354 (b) (assault or use of force to woman with an intent to disrobe), 367 (kidnapping), 392 (dacoity), 34-A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (E) and 67 of Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the law.

