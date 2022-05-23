Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday announced to conduct polls to 46 municipal bodies on June 19.

Counting of votes will take place on June 22, Singh said here.

Singh said the nominations will be filed from May 30 to June 4 (except June 2, being a holiday).

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 6 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be June 7.

The Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day, he informed.

The polling in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 from 7 am till 6 pm, he said.

“This time, due to the likelihood of extreme weather conditions, the polling time has been extended by one hour,” said Singh.

Singh said an adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at polling stations and in sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal assured the state election commissioner that the administration will extend full support in conducting the elections in a transparent, fair, free, and peaceful manner.

Dhanpat Singh said with the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force and now no officer or official connected with the election work will be transferred till the completion of the process.

He said the elections to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters' list is still in progress. Singh said about 10,000 polling personnel will be deployed for smooth conduct of the elections.

Besides police deployment at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths, elaborate arrangements are being made for the conduct of elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner, he added.

Adequate police force shall be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and extra police force will be provided in sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas, he said.

Singh said the expenditure limit of the candidates contesting for the seat of the president and members of the municipal council and committee has been revised.

As per the revision, the election expenditure limit for the president, municipal committee, has been fixed at Rs 10.5 lakh, which earlier was Rs 10 lakh.

Likewise, the election expenditure limit for the president, municipal council, has been fixed at Rs 16 lakh, which was earlier Rs 15 lakh.

The election expenditure limit for the member, municipal committee, has been increased from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh.

The election expenditure limit for member, municipal council, has been increased from Rs 3.30 lakh to Rs. 3.50 lakh, he said.

Singh said the required educational qualification for the candidate contesting elections in the unreserved category for president and member has been prescribed as Class 10 pass.

For women and Scheduled Castes category candidates, it has been prescribed as Class VIII pass. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

