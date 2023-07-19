Polls Will Be Fought On Basis Of Realities In Respective States: Bengal CPI(M)

Claiming that the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru was "quest for seeking out unity in diversity", the CPI(M) in West Bengal said on Wednesday that elections will be fought on the basis of realities in respective states.

Stating that politics is not arithmetic of votes alone, CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Md Salim said it is now INDIA, the name which the conglomeration of the opposition parties has given to it, versus the BJP-led NDA.

He claimed that INDIA is not an electoral alliance but a conglomeration "for finding unity in diversity".

"Elections will be fought and seat adjustments will be made on the basis of the realities in respective states," Salim said, while addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) state headquarters here.

The CPI(M) and Congress fought the recently held panchayat elections together against the TMC and the BJP in a three-way contest.

Maintaining that the CPI(M) does not make a U-turn in politics, Salim said that the party's stated clarion call since 2015 has been to remove BJP from the Centre and the Trinamool Congress from West Bengal.

He claimed that the TMC, which was part of a meeting at Bengaluru of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday, made a U-turn as it had taken jibes at the Congress during the Goa and Meghalaya assembly elections, which the Mamata Banerjee-led party had contested.

Lashing out at the opposition meeting in the Karnataka capital that was attended by the Congress, CPI(M) and the TMC among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday pointed to violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections in which activists of the opposition Congress and Left faced attacks.

The PM had alleged that the Left and Congress leaders "left their activists to die for their own selfish motives".

The BJP leadership in the state is also targeting the Left and the Congress over the issue.

Alleging that the TMC had earlier been trying to form a third front excluding the Congress and the Left, Salim said that has not succeeded, and hence, the ruling party in West Bengal had "no other option than to attend" the 26-party meeting.

Claiming that prices of food and essential commodities are rising alarmingly, Salim said that the CPI(M) will hold protests in West Bengal throughout August.

"People are finding it increasingly difficult to make a decent living owing to the spiraling prices of food and essentials," he said.

He said the CPI(M) workers will hold demonstrations before the offices of the district magistrates and SPs in all districts to create public opinion, while alleging the misuse of police and civil administration during the rural polls.

He claimed that at least five of its workers were killed and several others injured in rural poll-related violence. PTI AMR ACD