Pollution Woes & AAP Crackers In Delhi; Stubble Fires In Punjab: Who Will Kejriwal Blame?

Amid the deteriorating air quality over Delhi and the nearby areas, stubble burning has started increasing rapidly, especially in Punjab. Interestingly, as stubble burning continues in Amritsar, the issue has now taken a political U-turn with all eyes on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP supremo, who had always blamed Punjab and Haryana for the rise in pollution in the national capital, now seems to be in a tough spot as Punjab is now administered by his own party under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. With the current situation in focus, the pertinent question is: Who will Kejriwal blame now?

Notably, Punjab has reported a nearly three-fold jump in farm fire incidents in the last nine days, with a total number of such cases reaching 2,625 so far this season. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in its report claimed that "very poor" air quality is predicted in Delhi-NCR by this Saturday.

Following the news of an increase in the farm fire incidents and rise in pollution levels in Delhi and the national capital region, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday directed the authorities to enact stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes the banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

Centre Vs Kejriwal

In response to the rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, the central government blamed the state government led by AAP for not taking adequate steps to prevent farm fires. In fact, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in an inter-ministerial meeting on the issue of crop residue burning even expressed concern that the Punjab government has not been able to take coordinated actions to contain farm fires in the state.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also stated that the status of paddy straw management in Haryana is “significantly better than that in Punjab”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had always hit out at Punjab and Haryana governments for the rise in pollution in the capital, now seems mum on the issue as he has no one to blame now as Punjab is now being ruled by his own party. Also, it is important to note that as AAP supremo and Delhi government are now reframing themselves to speak on the stubble burning issue which is nearly 48% responsible for the increasing levels of pollution in the capital.

Delhi govt turning focus towards firecrackers

Following their silence on farm fires, the AAP government in Delhi banned the burning of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. Earlier on October 19, the Environment minister of Delhi Gopal Rai announced that manufacturing, storing and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence. He further added that anyone found indulging in these activities may face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

Amid this though, an unverified video of supporters of Raj Kumar Anand bursting crackers after he replaced Rajendra Pal Gautam as a Minister in the Delhi government has emerged.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is also planning to launch a new programme ‘Diya Jalao Patakhe Nahi’ on October 21 to raise “awareness” among the general public. The government is also planning to light 51,000 diyas or earthen lamps at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Delhi air quality to turn 'very poor' soon

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday in its report mentioned that the air quality of Delhi is likely to turn to "very poor" level by this Saturday, October 22. Notably, Delhi has been marking poor on the Air Quality Index (AQI) for a week now. This comes after a few days when the national capital reported clean and fresh air following heavy rainfall in October.