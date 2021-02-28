Pooja Chavan Suicide: Maha CM Accepts Sena Min's Resignation; BJP Says 'MVA Forced To Act'

Breaking his silence on the Pooja Chavan suicide case, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said that he has accepted Sena minister Sanjay Rathod's resignation. He added that 'everyone will get justice', adding that the matter was under investigation. Rathod - who resigned amid massive protests from BJP for his alleged involvement in 22-year old Pooja Chavan's death - has denied any hand in the incident.

CM Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence

"We have a clear stand that everyone must get justice. Today Sanjay Rathod has submitted his resignation, the matter (in connection with death of a woman in Pune earlier this month) is under investigation, said Thackeray. Meanwhile, ex-minister Rathod said, "I've given my resignation to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The way opposition is warning that they won’t allow Assembly session to function, I've distanced myself from it. I want fair probe in case."

Reacting to Rathod's resignation, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the resignation should have come on the first day itself. Alleging that the Maharashtra government was shielding Rathod, Fadnavis said that it was due to BJP and the media's incessant protests that the Thackeray govt was forced to act. Whne asked if Fadnavis would stage such a protest against Dhananjay Munde - who has been accused of rape by a woman - the BJP leader said, "BJP will protest strongly in all such matter, based on facts."

"This resignation should have come on the first day itself. In such cases, so much evidence is never found. The government shielded him for 20 days and if the Opposition and media had not pressured them they would have continued to do so. It is our demand that the police officer who has not filed an FIR in this case muct be punished. Till Pooja does not give justice, we (BJP) will keep the pressure," said Fadnavis.

When asked about Sharad Pawar's silence on the issue he said, "You must ask this question to Pawar Saheb. He is a senior leader and the guide of the government." Talking about the defamation efforts against Chitra Wagh he said,"100% people are trying to defame her, but Chitra Tai will not get scared- be it via threats, morphed photos, cases on her husband. Entire BJP is with her. Moreover, if no action is taking inspite of complaining to DG, she will not back down."

Pooja Chavan suicide case: Sena Min Sanjay Rathod submits resignation to Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena minister resigns

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod submitted his resignation on Sunday amid BJP's threat to not let the Budget session function - which begins on Monday. Rathod has been under the scanner for the suicide case of a 23-year-old Pune resident Pooja Chavan. BJP leader Chitra Wagh alleged that inspite of 45 missed calls received on Chavan's phone from Rathod, not even an FIR was filed against Rathod by Pune police.

Pooja Chavan suicide case

As per reports, 22-year-old Pooja Chavan - a social media influencer - who had come to Pune from Beed to attend an educational course died by suicide on February 7, by jumping from the first floor of her building. She was later reportedly taken to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. As no suicide note was found from her, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Wanavdi police station.

Reports state that Chavan's alleged photos with Rathod and 12 audio clips have surfaced online. With rising demands for action against Rathod, the Sena minister refuted all allegations stating that they had no basis in the truth. Moreover, Swarada Bapat, daughter-in-law of Pune’s BJP MP Girish Bapat has filed a complaint against Rathod at Wanavdi police station, seeking an FIR against Rathod in the case on charges of abetment of suicide, as per reports.