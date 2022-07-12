Population Debate: Owaisi Challenges UP CM Yogi's Remarks; Argues 'Fertility Rate Reduced'

A day after stating that there is 'no population explosion' in India, AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi on July 12 targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's concern about the increasing population in the country, stating that the CM is talking 'nonsense'. Owasi further claimed that the total fertility rate in the state has dropped from 2.6 to 2.3. It is pertinent to mention here that a recent report by the United Nations projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023.

Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief said, "Yogi is talking nonsense. He is creating fear among Muslims. Muslims use most of the contraceptives. Yogi is telling a lie. Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals & Dravidian people. In UP, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030. Their own health minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who're using most contraceptives. In UP, the total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. Country's demographic dividend is best among all countries."

A day earlier, Owaisi had claimed that there is 'no population explosion' in India stating that Sanghis are spreading 'fake news'. Instead, the focus must be to ensure a healthier and more productive young population of the country, he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Population Stability Pankhwada' in Lucknow

On July 11, on the occasion of World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Population Stability Pankhwada' in Lucknow and complimented the steps adopted by his government to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate and said there is a need to do better in this direction.

While addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "Mass awareness programmes about population stabilisation are being organised in the country for the last five decades. A balanced population is an achievement for society on a certain scale, but the true achievement is health and wellness. Where there is a disease, disorder, or lack of adequate resources, population explosion becomes a challenge."

Image: PTI