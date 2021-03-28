'Poriborton Is Coming In Bengal': BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Leads Roadshow In Bishnupur

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow in West Bengal's Bishnupur a day after the state witnessed the first phase of polling. Hundreds of people from all walks of lives took part in the roadshow held as part of the ongoing assembly elections in the state.
Mithun, who recently joined BJP, is now campaigning for the saffron party in different parts of Bengal. Earlier this week, he held three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of the state
Speaking to media after the roadshow, Mithun exuded confidence that the BJP will come into power in the state. 'Poroborton' is coming, he said.
"In the first phase of Bengal Assembly polls, the polling percentage was close to 82% (Voters Turnout) which shows that 'Poriborton' (Change) is coming into the state, he added.
On the occasion of Holi, Mithun Chakraborty extended his greetings and said, "Wish you all a very Happy Holi, be happy, safe and maintain peace."
On Thursday, during a roadshow in West Bengal actor & politician Mithun Chakraborty appealed to Bengal people to keep supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party.Affirming that the saffron party would change everything for better, he said, "I am hopeful that the party will get a majority and form the government." He also added that in a democracy, "Don't beg for your rights, go and grab them."
On Saturday, Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote resulting in 82% voters turnout. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections and votes will be counted on May 2.
