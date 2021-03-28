'Poriborton Is Coming In Bengal': BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Leads Roadshow In Bishnupur

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow in West Bengal's Bishnupur a day after the state witnessed the first phase of polling. Hundreds of people from all walks of lives took part in the roadshow held as part of the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Mithun, who recently joined BJP, is now campaigning for the saffron party in different parts of Bengal. Earlier this week, he held three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of the state

Speaking to media after the roadshow, Mithun exuded confidence that the BJP will come into power in the state. 'Poroborton' is coming, he said.

On the occasion of Holi, Mithun Chakraborty extended his greetings and said, "Wish you all a very Happy Holi, be happy, safe and maintain peace."

Mithun hopeful of BJP's victory

On Thursday, during a roadshow in West Bengal actor & politician Mithun Chakraborty appealed to Bengal people to keep supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party.Affirming that the saffron party would change everything for better, he said, "I am hopeful that the party will get a majority and form the government." He also added that in a democracy, "Don't beg for your rights, go and grab them."

West Bengal polls

On Saturday, Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote resulting in 82% voters turnout. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections and votes will be counted on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

