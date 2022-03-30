Post Attack On Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Manish Sisodia Slams BJP; 'Plot To Kill'

Moments after an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, his Deputy, Manish Sisodia, dubbed it as a "well-thought-of conspiracy" on Wednesday. Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia claimed that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that sent goons with the sole aim of getting Kejriwal killed. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister further claimed that the saffron party wanted to get Kejriwal killed after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s massive victory in Punjab.

"Can goons reach the doorstep of any Chief Minister of this country in this manner?", the AAP leader asked during the press briefing, adding that the police were hand in glove with the goons.

"BJP took along police to make this possible. The police were standing there throughout as they broke the security and boom barrier. Also, destroyed the CCTV footage," he further said.

War of words between BJP and AAP

Post the attack, a blame game began between the BJP and AAP. Speaking on air on Republic, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP tried extremely hard, even resorted to dirty politics just two days before the Punjab elections.

"They linked AAP to the Khalistani terrorists. They said that Kejriwal will break Punjab and make a new country but the people of Punjab rejected all these false claims and gave AAP 92 seats, leading to a massive victory" the AAP leader said, adding, "Now, BJP seems so desperate. Earlier also there have been attacks on Arvind Kejriwal linked to the BJP. But, now it is an open attack led by the saffron party."

"Kejriwal and his goons have falsehood running in their veins. Kejriwal is the leader of falsehood," BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Baggam told Republic in retaliation. He cited the AAP supremo's recent remark on Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus in 1990 and added, "The kind of statements made by him will not be turned a deaf ear to. The protests will go on. We will protest wherever he goes."

'The Kashmir Files' & Arvind Kejriwal

Released on March 11, The Kashmir Files is set against the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and what they went through. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and other prominent actors.

The critically-acclaimed movie with a total box office collection of Rs 234.03 crore has been the subject of discussion right from its release with many politicians coming giving their views for or against it. Kejriwal mocked the movie in the Delhi Assembly and suggested BJP asks Director Vivek Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube where people would have access to it for free.