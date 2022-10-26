Post Blast, TN CM Stalin Orders 3 New Coimbatore Police Stations, New Force & Intel Team

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a high-level review meeting in connection with the state's law and order situation as he also holds the Home portfolio. This came in view of the recent Coimbatore blast which has subsequently been found to have terror links and connections. The meeting chaired by the Tamil Nadu chief minister took place in the secretariat and was attended by top officials--- Chief secretary V Irai Anbu, Home secretary K Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu, ADGP (Intelligence) S Davidson Devasirvatham.

Tamil Nadu CM chairs high-level meeting on law & order situation

Following the constant attacks by the BJP over the Coimbatore explosion, CM Stalin on Wednesday afternoon recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the case. Apart from this, he also made several big announcements in a bid to improve the current law and order situation:

In order to increase immediate security, three new police stations will be set up in Coimbatore

A special force will be set up to avert similar kinds of events

An intelligence team will be reinstated with new and more efficient appointments

Citizens who will provide information to the government and police officials about the anti-social elements will be encouraged and rewarded

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM office informed about the meeting: "Following the Coimbatore incident, a consultative meeting on the law and order situation in the state was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister MK Stalin"

Coimbatore blast

Jamesha Mubin, who was sitting inside a car, was charred to death when the vehicle apparently exploded and fire engulfed it in the Ukkadam area on Sunday. Following this, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail. But this was after it was first termed as no more than a cylinder blast.

Subsequently, as per the accessed CCTV footage, all five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. Their arrest came after 75 kg of explosives were recovered from Mubin's residence. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu police invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against all five accused and sent them to 15-day judicial custody.

While addressing a press conference, Annamalai urged the state authorities and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'. He further claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link. He further alleged that the incident is a failure of the ruling DMK government. He also announced that BJP will hold a massive protest on October 27 across the state against the failure of the MK Stalin-led government.

According to the exclusive details accessed by Republic TV, Feroz Ismail is an alleged ISIS sympathiser and was deported from UAE in 2020. He is one of the accused seen in the CCTV footage. The five arrested are suspected to be ISIS backers. Sources revealed that Ismail had browsed for "how to make a bomb". The electronic devices of all the accused have been sent for forensic examination.