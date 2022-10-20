Post CBI Questioning, Amit Malviya Predicts Kejriwal Has Dumped Manish Sisodia; Here's Why

Arvind Kejriwal has decided to sacrifice his deputy Manish Sisodia after his CBI questioning, said BJP leader and IT cell head Amit Malviya. This could be because of the way Sisodia handled the recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation, conjectured Malviya citing a thinly populated rally of Sisodia. Malviya referred to the less number of people at the rally and contended that this could be because Kejriwal deliberately sabotaged Sisodia's roadshow.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is seen in a rally, standing on a vehicle waving to people, however, with hardly any crowd presence and only a few people running along with the vehicle with the tricolour in their hands.

‘Sisodia’s shenanigans during CBI questioning irked Kejriwal’: Amit Malviya

Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to continue supporting Manish Sisodia in connection with the Liquor scam, said BJP’s IT cell head Malviya. “Arvind Kejriwal, it seems, has decided to sacrifice Manish Sisodia in the Liquor Excise scam…Sisodia’s shenanigans on the day of questioning irked Kejriwal. He wanted to cut him down, so cut funding and sabotaged his roadshow in Gujarat. Sisodia must be feeling like a lamb.”

Filmmaker and president of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit also took a dig at the Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia via a popular hindi song, saying “Manubhai ki motor chali flop, flop, flop,” in a tweet as he retweeted Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s tweet on the rally.

CBI grills Manish Sisodia

CBI on October 17 grilled Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for over 10 hours in connection with the Delhi liquorgate scam. Post the interrogation, Sisodia reiterated his previous position and alleged that the whole case is "fake" and claimed it’s BJP’s conspiracy to make Operation Lotus successful.

"Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the nine hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," he said.

