Post Political Exit, Babul Supriyo Requests 'dignity Of Silence'; Thanks BJP Leadership

After announcing on social media that he is quitting politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo that he has written what he needed to write. Stating that he should be allowed "dignity of silence" on the matter, Babul Supriyo said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal BJP leaders. This latest development comes after Suprio in a Facebook post on Saturday had said that the difference of opinion among the senior leaders of BJP was "harming the party". In the post, he had also said that he will resign as an MP as well.

Babul Supriyo: 'I have written what I needed to write'

Asserting that he is not going to say or react to anything or anyone, Babul Supriyo had said that everyone has their own right to decipher whatever he has written, in their own way. While refusing to make any further comment on the matter, he said that he has no obligation to react to whatever everyone has to say. "I have written a detailed post and I do not want to comment on that." the BJP leader added.

Babul Supriyo's Facebook post in Bengali can be roughly translated into: "I have supported only one team all my life- MahuBagan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I also want to make it clear that I am not joining any other political party. Hope this will suffice. There is a lot of confusion!!"

Babul Supriyo quits politics

Earlier this month, the West Bengal BJP leader had resigned as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Announcing his decision of taking retirement from politics, he had said, "I really do not have comments to make. Please let me keep my dignity. I do not want to say a single word. Whatever I wanted to say, I have written it.

The West Bengal BJP MP, who represents Asansol in Lok Sabha had said that he is not going to any political party and TMC, Congress, CPI(M) had not called him. Supriyo, who is a film artist and singer, said social work can be done without being in politics.

While thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for turning down his request to leave politics by inspiring and motivating him, Babul Supriyo said that he will never forget this love. Stating that he does not dare to go to them again with the same request especially when he has decided what he wants to do, the Bengal MP said. "I pray that they will not misunderstand me and forgive me."

He said there is a huge difference between 2014 and 2019. Noting that in 2014 he was "alone" but now BJP is the main opposition party in West Bengal, he said new and old faces co-exist in the party today. "It does not make any difference to the party if one person leaves," said the BJP leader in his post. Babul Supriyo said before the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders which is quite normal but few things were coming up in public.

"Somewhere I am responsible and somewhere other leaders are very much responsible. However, I do not want to go for an evaluation now. But it is true that the difference of opinion of senior leaders was harming the party. This does not help party works at the ground level. With my due respect to the people of Asansol, I am informing you that I am leaving. I will leave my allotted house within one month. Resigning from my MP post too," he said.

Babul Supriyo had joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol. He was part of the union council of ministers in the previous BJP-led government. He lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

(Image: PTI)