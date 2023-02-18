Post-poll Violence Erupts In Tripura; Several Injured In Clash Between Left-Cong & BJP

Political violence erupted in Tripura's Kumarghat town on Saturday in which several Congress and CPM workers clashed with the BJP workers. According to sources, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers to restore peace in the area.

The end of the Tripura assembly elections on February 16 has been followed by a statewide ruckus. Reportedly, the workers from the Left-Congress alliance launched a violent series of attacks on the workers of the BJP. As a consequence of the reported violence, as many as 10 BJP workers were left severely injured.

On the other hand, the Left-Congress alliance has accused the saffron party of triggering the post-poll violence in the state. The allied forces alleged that a local Congress Party office was attacked on Friday by local miscreants, hinting at the BJP workers.

On Saturday, February 18, a CPM worker was also attacked by miscreants. In protest of the series of attacks, the Left and Congress workers blocked the Kumarghat Agartay National Highway 8.

Notably, the CPM and Congress party workers were seen batting for each other and hitting out at the BJP together in Tripura amid a political ruckus. However, the situation in Kerala a week ago was different as the Congress-led opposition launched a scathing attack on Left lawmakers over the increase of taxes and cess in the state budget.

Situation remains tensed

According to officials, the workers of the pre-poll alliance and BJP have been involved in conflicts since the conclusion of assembly polls. It has left several political workers injured. The Tripura state police force and paramilitary forces have been deployed in conflict-hit areas to restore peace. The ruling and opposition party workers have also been directed by the administration to not spread any misleading information that might intensify the already-heated situation.

The legislative assembly elections in Tripura were conducted on February 16, 2023, to elect all 60 members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted and results will be out on March 2, 2023. This year, 86.10 per cent of voter's turn out was recorded, comparatively more than the 2018 polls.