Post-poll Violence In Bengal; TMC & BJP Allege Attacks On Party Workers; Complaints Filed

Post-poll violence has unleashed in West Bengal, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that its members were attacked by the rival party. On Saturday night after voting took place in the fifth phase of the assembly elections, members of TMC allegedly thrashed two members of the saffron party and molested the women in their houses in Porajhar village of Jalpaiguri district.

An FIR has been lodged with the New Jalpaiguri police station based on the complaint by BJP candidate Sikha Chatterjee. BJP members also staged a demonstration outside the police station in protest against the alleged incident.

On the other hand, TMC candidate and state minister Goutam Deb alleged that BJP workers hurled stones on a ruling party worker's house. He also claimed that BJP’s Sikha Chatterjee visited the Porajhar village on Sunday and "terrorised" the residents. He said a police complaint will soon be lodged against Chatterjee.

Bombs hurled at BJP workers' houses

Meanwhile, BJP's candidate of Pani Hati, Sanmay Bhattacharya alleged that TMC workers hurled bombs on Sunday night at the houses of BJP supporters and workers While no one was injured in the alleged incident, BJP has lodged an official complaint against the ruling party.

Speaking to Republic TV over the alleged bomb hurling incident, BJP MP Arjun Singh said, “The Trinamool party is doing this out of frustration of losing elections. They hurled bombs at our party office. Law and order is out of control in Bengal and the police is unable to stabilize the situation, but the CCTV describes everything.”

The fifth phase of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections was held in 15,789 polling stations spread across the six districts. West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday said that 82.49 per cent of 1.13 crore voters in 45 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise during the fifth phase of polling on April 17.

By and large, the fifth phase of polling was peaceful, barring a few incidents of violence, Aftab said. The remaining three phases of polling will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, and votes will be counted on May 2.