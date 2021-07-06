Post Sonia Gandhi Meet, Amarinder Singh Says ‘raised State Issues'; Sends Message To Sidhu

Hinting at a possible climax to the ongoing Punjab Congress tussle, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed 'any decision' by party president Sonia Gandhi regarding the political situation in the state. Captain Amarinder's remarks came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting took place amid growing infighting within the Congress' Punjab unit as the CM remains at loggerheads with MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"I had come to meet the Congress president to discuss internal matters of the party, the political situation, as well as Punjab's development issues. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it. We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections," Captain told the media outside Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Sources report that Capt Amarinder Singh has suggested a 'Hindu face' for the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, to replace Sunil Jakhar. The CM reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that a Hindu face as Congress president could balance the vote bank for upcoming elections. The party chief discussed the name proposed by Captain Amarinder with senior Congress Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and will take final call, said sources.

There have been multiple efforts to end the infighting in the Punjab Congress, primarily a war of supremacy between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu right before the assembly elections in the state next year. Sidhu who has been vocal about his differences with Singh and has also openly criticised the Chief Minister. However, Singh has made it clear that Sidhu as either state president or Deputy CM is not acceptable to him.

When asked whether the Congress leadership has taken any steps to end Sidhu's bitter feud with the state government, Singh said, "I don't know anything about Sidhu. I have held discussions relating to the state and I have come here to strengthen the party."

Amarinder Singh versus Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sources earlier reported that the Punjab CM had dialled Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and issued an ultimatum. Miffed by Navjot Singh Sidhu's constant criticism of the administration, Captain Amarinder issued an ultimatum to the party chief, that he would be choosing on the course of action.

Earlier, CM Amarinder had offered to re-induct Navjot Singh Sidhu into his Cabinet, however, he asserted that appointing the Amritsar East MLA as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief would not be acceptable to him. In response, sources reported, that Sidhu had turned down Captain Amarinder Singh's offer of a ministerial berth and is adamant on being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, adding that nothing short of it would be acceptable to him. The Punjab Congress chief post assumes significance with the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2022.