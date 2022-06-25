Last Updated:

Post Triggering Flux In Maharashtra, Shinde Claims Fight Is To 'free Shiv Sena From MVA'

As the Shiv Sena stages a grand show of strength through a mega rally- 'roar of true Hindutva', the rebel group leader Eknath Shinde uploaded a Tweet.

Sudeshna Singh
As the Shiv Sena stages a grand show of strength through a mega rally- 'roar of true Hindutva', the rebel group leader, Eknath Shinde uploaded a Tweet on June 25. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shinde urged the people of Maharashtra to understand 'the game' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which has the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress apart from the Shiv Sena, holding power in Maharashtra. 

"I am fighting to free Shiv Sena from the clutches of the monstrous MVA. This fight is dedicated for the benefit of you Shiv Sainiks ...." the former Maharashtra Minister wrote in the post, which was uploaded after the rebel group was extensively attacked by key Sena leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Bhaskar Jadhav. 

'Our own people brought us doom': Aaditya Thackeray

During the event,  Bhaskar Jadhav said, "Uddhav Thackeray has taken an oath under the Constitution. He said openly in the house that I am Hindutva-wadi and he has said this in front of Congress and NCP. Some say BJP was our natural alliance party, but I will tell you... Shiv Sena is the party that took Hindutva ahead and not BJP." 

Agreeing with him, Aaditya Thackeray said that the Opposition was not responsible for the present state of affairs, and highlighted how their 'own people' brought them doom. Issuing a threat to the Shinde camp, Uddhav Thackeray's son reminded how there is going to be a floor test one day. "Let them come to Mumbai... From Airport to Vidhan Bhavan, they have to travel via Worli (Aaditya’s constituency), they will come to Bandra (Matoshree is in Bandra), then to Byculla also in Chandiwali... This Mumbai is ours, this is our Maharashtra and we won't let anyone snatch our Maharashtra... We will never let this happen."

Sachin Ahir, Arvind Sawant, Kishori Pednekar, Sunil Shinde, and Ajay Choudhary among others were present at the 'roar of true Hindutva' event. The event came after a meeting of the national executive committee held earlier in the day. At the meeting, six resolutions were passed. 

