Poster War Explodes In Karnataka: Congress Targets Bommai & BJP, Launches 'SayCM' Campaign

The poster war between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has intensified with the former launching a fresh "SayCM" campaign against the state government and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

After the "PayCM" campaign, the state wing of Congress has launched fresh salvos against CM Basavaraj Bommai and his government, by launching the "SayCM" poster campaign demanding answers it has questioned the ruling BJP government. Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that they had launched a campaign wherein they asked 50 questions to the BJP government in the state. "But till now they have not answered a single question. If they don't answer the questions asked on behalf of the people then there should be a SayCM campaign along with PayCM," Priyank Kharge said, Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Attacking the Bommai government, Congress has asked about the 40 per cent commission, regarding poll promises made by the saffron party in their manifesto. "Let PayCM now become SayCM, answer to the people of the state. They forgot their promises before the election and broke their promises... Answer should be given to the people of the state," Karnataka Congress said in a tweet. Congress asked, "Do we need to PayCM for CM to say?” and put out a QR code that takes users to the ‘40% Sarkara’ website launched by Congress, attacking the alleged corruption during BJP’s regime in Karnataka.

Congress vs BJP poster war

The poster war between BJP and Congress in Karnataka erupted when the latter attacked the Bommai government by starting the "PayCM" campaign against the alleged corruption charged against the state government. Upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.

In response, the BJP launched a counter-offensive. It started the 'Scam Ramaiah' campaign spotlighting the various scams that took place during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018. The party also released a booklet, targeting Siddaramaiah, saying that he drove a '100 per cent loot Congress government'.

BJP also shared a similar QR code featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and suggested the grand old party to "put Rahul Gandhi's photo in the QR code and beg for the yatra."

Another QR code featuring Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was shared with the caption "Scan this QR code to remove these corrupt duo from the state who have looted the state. It also shared individual pictures of state Congress leaders holding a phone with a QR code featuring a picture of Sonia Gandhi.