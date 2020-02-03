Poster War In Bihar: RJD Installs Banners Questioning JDU's Education& Healthcare Policies

The poster war between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar has escalated, as RJD has put up a new poster outside its party headquarters in Patna, questioning the Government's efforts in the education system, healthcare, employment opportunities, amongst others in the state. The poster also questions the initiatives taken for development, security, food for poor, justice, etc. In the poster, they have also depicted a picture of Nitish Kumar hiding behind the CM chair when these questions are being asked.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, while attacking JDU said, "The people of Bihar have seen the 15 years of rule of JD(U) and RJD. The State has failed under the regime of Nitish Kumar and there is a sense of fear among the people because of the deteriorating law and order situation. They talk about development and 300 children died due to encephalitis, Patna was submerged underwater due to poor drainage system."

'RJD's rule was Jungle Raj': JD(U)

JD(U) has termed the RJD rule as 'jungle raj'. JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that " Lalu, Rabri regime was the darkest period of Bihar, where there was a state-sponsored crime. Extortion, a ransom for kidnapping, were rampant. There were no basic facilities pertaining to education, healthcare, which has improved under Nitish Kumar's regime. "

This is reportedly the sixth time the RJD has come up with a poster against JD(U). Earlier RJD had alleged Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi of being involved in the Srijan scam and other corruption cases. The poster was initiated by JD(U) when they had put up pictures of a "vulture" depicting the RJD rule and pictures of Dove depicting the JD(U) rule. With the Bihar assembly elections slated to be held in October 2020, the poster war between JD(U) and RJD continues to intensify.

