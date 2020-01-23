Bihar's Poster War Continues: RJD Calls JDU-BJP Alliance 'Trouble Engine Govt'

RJD has come up with another poster attacking JDU-BJP government ahead of 2020 Bihar assembly elections. The poster has two images of Rail engine, with pictures of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi on it and a caption of "Trouble Engine." On Nitish Kumar's picture is written 'Loot Express' and Sushil Modi's picture captioned 'Jhooth Express.'

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "Nitish Kumar has betrayed the mandate of the people and formed a govt with the BJP, and it was said that Bihar will grow after the formation of double engine government. But instead of double engine, it has turned out to be a 'trouble engine.' This engine is destroying Bihar. Incidents of loot and murder have risen."

'The real troublemaker in Bihar'

JDU has alleged that RJD led by Lalu Yadav is the real trouble maker in Bihar. JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh while attacking Lalu - Tejaswi said, "Lalu and family are the real trouble makers in Bihar. They have looted Bihar and during their regime there was lawlessness, that's why it's called Jungle Raj. Nitish Kumar is the troubleshooter for Bihar as he has taken Bihar on the path of development in all sectors."

2020 Bihar assembly polls are just 8 months away, but this is the third time, the JDU and RJD have engaged in poster war. The poster war was initiated by JDU, when it portrayed Lalu Rabri rule as "vulture rule " and portrayed Nitish Kumar's rule with images of doves, a symbol of peace. RJD had than reacted with posters of corruption charges on Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi pertaining to Srijan scam and Muzzafarpur Shelter home scandal.

