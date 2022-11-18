Poster War In Delhi: BJP Escalates Attack On AAP, Calls Kejriwal 'Professor Of Corruption'

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through a poster war. After the 'Dilli Ke Thugs' jibe, the Delhi unit of the saffron party has launched another scathing attack through another poster which is a spoof of popular series-- Money Heist.

In the AAP vs BJP poster war, the latest poster from the BJP showcases images of AAP leaders -- CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gehlot and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP swapped the face of 'Professor' (one of the main characters in the series) with that of Kejriwal, calling him the 'Professor of Corruption'. Since the poster came after Sukesh's sixth letter alleging the corruption, commission and extortion charges against the AAP, the BJP captioned the poster as - "La Commission De Pehle" (give commission first).

'AAP has done several money heists in Delhi': BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP and called it a party of money heists. "Aam Aadmi Party has done several money heists in Delhi. Be it a liquor scam money heist where they looted (people) in the name of liquor scam. Be it the cash for ticket money heist, wherein party workers were looted in the name of selling tickets. Be it the money heist done in the name of the Hawala scam where Satyendra Jain continues to be in Jail. Be it the classroom money heist where toilets were shown as classrooms. The bus scam money heist, be it the fake registration of workers money heist, be it the Delhi Jal Board scam and money heist. There is one after the other cases that have come out," Poonawalla said,

"Even inside Tihar, money heist was conducted that too from thugs like Sukesh. The sixth edition (letter) of his confession has come out where we can see how money was planned to be looted even in the name of ‘smart tablets’ and 'laptops' that were supposed to be given to young children. This shows that the AAP has only one agenda- to loot and conduct daylight robbery in every department. Therefore this is the party of money heist," Poonawalla added. It is pertinent to mention that Sukesh in his 6th letter claimed that AAP leaders demanded kickbacks in the supply of tablets during a deal for a supply of tablets "for Delhi school model" in 2016.

He called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal the director, the producer, and the brain behind these mind heists of Delhi. The BJP leader asked the AAP chief whether he would sack his ministers who are involved in the alleged corruption charges.

Poster war in Delhi

The political fight between AAP and BJP entered to war of posters from a war of words ahead of the upcoming MCD elections. On Thursday, the BJP released a poster showcasing AAP leaders including Kejriwal and called them 'Dilli Ke Thugs'. On November 13, the saffron party attacked Manish Sisodia in another poster by calling him 'Lootera'.

From reel life to real life…..



Thanks “AAP” for reminding us ! pic.twitter.com/DQJ6eCvLfO — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 17, 2022

Beware of these lootera's. pic.twitter.com/7EamPxrj6e — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 13, 2022

It has been months since the BJP and AAP governments have been locking horns on several issues including the ongoing conman Sukesh letter row. The saffron party and the Kejriwal government have come face to face over issues like the Delhi Liquor policy scam, upcoming MCD polls, Stubble burning, and Air pollution.