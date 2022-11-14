Amid the ongoing faceoff in Karnataka, BJP leader Manikanth Rathod stirred controversy after he threatened to shoot Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge. His statement came after Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge issued an open threat to the BJP cadre amid the intensifying poster war in the state.

Soon after the Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge said that he would not allow even a single BJP worker to set foot in his constituency, BJP leader Manikanth Rathod hit out at him and dared him to shoot the saffron party cadre. According to the sources, the BJP leader has been taken into custody.

Countering Congress leader Priyank Kharge, BJP leader Manikanth Rathod said, "We are ready to die and we are ready to shoot. Will you shoot us with an AK-47? Will you shoot us with a country gun? We are ready to die. We are ready to shoot you too."

Priyank Kharge's open threat to BJP

Lashing out at the Karnataka BJP, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge issued an open threat to the saffron party cadre wherein the Chittapur MLA said that he would not allow even a single BJP worker to set foot in his constituency.

"If we make up our mind, we will not allow even one BJP leader to enter our constituency," Priyank Kharge said while addressing a public gathering. He further added, "Not only in the Chittapur constituency, but we will not allow them to set foot in Kalaburgi district. What will you do then? Do you want such an environment in the district?"

'Missing' poster of Priyank Kharge

Escalating the poster war in the state of Karnataka, BJP leaders earlier on November 8 pasted the missing posters in Kharge's constituency which said, "The honourable MLA of Chittapur Priyank Kharge has been missing since September 18, 2022. He has not visited the constituency in the last one and a half months as there are many developmental works and clearances pending. If anyone found him please send him to Chittapur constituency."

Notably, this came after Congress earlier attacked the Bommai government by starting the "PayCM" campaign against the alleged corruption charged against the state government.