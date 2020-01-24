Poster War: JDU Comes Up With "corruption Mail" Poster Against Lalu And Tejashwi

The Poster war between the RJD and JDU continues. This time the JDU has come up with a poster of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav running a train called "Corruption Mail", with pictures of Lalu and Tejashwi in the background. Each coach of the train has depicted the corrupt practices of Lalu and Tejashwi. The train has been named as "Corruption Mail ", as Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have multiple corruption cases filed against them.

Read: JDU MLA slams Nitish Kumar, says he's 'power hungry, will jump ship again, wants to be PM'

The number of the coaches is mentioned LR/9 referring to 9 children of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi. The name of the train is Patna to Hotwar referring to Lalu Yadav being convicted in Hotwar jail on charges of corruption in the fodder scam. There are pictures of Lalu Yadav holding a diary, with "Apradh Gaatha" (crime records) written on it, and Tejashwi sitting and waiting for the train.

Read: Bihar JDU chief slams Pavan Varma for snitching on Nitish; questions contribution to party

JDU spokesperson and Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar said that "RJD is running a corruption mail from Patna to Hotwar, for their own self-interest they have looted Bihar and they are trouble makers as they ate the fodder of cattle, and are involved in corruption cases. Nitish Kumar is a troubleshooter for Bihar as he constructed roads, provided electricity and other infrastructure."

'Loot and Jhooth Express', says RJD

On the window panes of the coaches, there are pictures of violence, bad roads, as well as deteriorating law, and order during the Lalu-Rabri regime.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjai Tiwary said that, "They are repeating the same thing again and again. They have looted Bihar for 15 years that's why we have termed them as 'trouble engines' instead of a 'double engine' government. BJP and JDU are running Loot and Jhooth express."

Read: Bihar JDU President asks Nitish Kumar to sack Pawan Varma from the party

Now, this is the fifth time that both the JDU and RJD have engaged in a poster war. Yesterday, RJD had come up with a poster of two engines with 'trouble engine' written on it. Both the engines had pictures of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi representing Loot express and Jhooth Express.

In the run-up to the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, both the parties are trying to win the battle, where RJD is trying to portray the corruption during Nitish Rule whereas JDU is trying to portray the fear factor and the return of Jungle Raj and corruption if Lalu and family return back to power.

Read: JD(U)'s Pawan Varma speaks of Nitish's 'private apprehensions' about BJP, questions Delhi alliance