Posters Attacking BJP Seen In Hyderabad Amid BRS Leader Kavitha's ED Probe

The poster war continues in Telangana, this time a poster of leaders who joined BJP from other parties was seen with ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ mentioned at the top and ‘Welcome to Amit Shah’ mentioned at the bottom of the poster. This comes as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was interrogated by the ED for over nine hours in Delhi in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam.

Kavitha held a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday, March 10, demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. She was later questioned by the ED on her alleged role in the money laundering case in the Delhi Liquor scam. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Hyderabad today to attend the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day event.

Poster with BJP leaders facing allegations

The poster supposedly indicating leaders who join the BJP would face no investigations from central agencies, showed Jyotiraditya Scindia (Ex-Congress), Narayan Rane (Ex-Maharashtra Swabhimani Party (MSP), Arjun Khotkar (Shiv Sena), Eshwarappa (BJP Minister), Virupakshappa (BJP MLA), Sujana Chowdary (BJP leader), Suvendu Adhikari (Ex-TMC), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Ex-Congress).

In some other posters that were also seen in the city, BJP leaders who joined the party from other parties are shown wearing filthy clothes, which become clean later after allegations are levelled against them and they join the BJP. By the side, the poster also shows BRS leader K Kavitha, who in spite of the raids remains adamant.

Notably, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED in the same case.