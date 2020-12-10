Posters Demanding Release Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Seen During Farmers' Protest

Some of the opposition parties in an incident during farmers' protests on Thursday handed out posters and placards of UAPA-accused persons and Bhima Koregaon violence accused leaders to the protestors to hold while they sit at the Tikri border expressing their grievances over the three Farm Laws.

Observing a 'Human Rights Day' at the Delhi-Haryana border, in a complete diversion from the farm laws, the farmers' unions demanded the release of Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and riot-accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, etc asking for 'justice' to be delivered.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU while speaking on the protest said, “We will celebrate International Human Rights Day at Baba Banda Singh Nagar, near Tikri border, to raise our voices for the release of intellectuals and human rights activists."

Some of the accused which the farmers protested for, such as Sharjeel Imam had also plotted to break away NorthEast from the rest of India during the anti-CAA riots, the visuals clearly proving that the Left has hijacked the protests to further their agenda in the garb of the larger farmer agitation.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has extended an open invitation to the farmers' unions for talks on the agrarian laws even as farmer leaders unanimously reject the Centre's proposal, threatening to 'intensify' protests. "We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that govt is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers," said the Agriculture Minister.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

