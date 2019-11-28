Posters Of NCP-Sena-Cong On Roads Ahead Of Uddhav's Swearing-in Ceremony

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Uddhav Thackeray is all set to form the government in Maharashtra. On Thursday, posters of Shiv Sena and alliance partners- Congress and NCP were spotted around the city. A poster near Shiv Sena Bhawan with pictures of late Bal Thackeray and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also spotted.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.