The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Posters Of NCP-Sena-Cong On Roads Ahead Of Uddhav's Swearing-in Ceremony

Politics

On Thursday, posters of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were spotted around the city as Uddhav Thackeray gets ready to be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Uddhav Thackeray is all set to form the government in Maharashtra. On Thursday, posters of Shiv Sena and alliance partners- Congress and NCP were spotted around the city. A poster near Shiv Sena Bhawan with pictures of late Bal Thackeray and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also spotted.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG