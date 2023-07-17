Potential JDS-NDA Alliance In Kerala Could Rattle Political Equations

Rumors are spreading about the possibility of Janata Dal (Secular) aligning itself with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. The party's state unit is facing a dilemma as it currently holds two MLAs and one sitting minister in the state cabinet. There are indications that HD Deve Gowda, the party supremo, might be preparing to join hands with the BJP, thereby cutting off the JDS from its current alliance with the left front in Kerala. Adding to the speculations, HD Deve Gowda himself has stated that he will attend the NDA leadership meeting tomorrow if invited. The situation was further fueled when the JDS was not invited to today's opposition meeting in Bengaluru, where over 24 political parties gathered in a bid to form an alliance against the NDA.

Kerala electricity minister's firm stance

Amidst the ongoing developments, Kerala's Electricity minister, K Krishnankutty, made the party's stance clear, asserting that the state faction will not align with the BJP under any circumstances. He firmly stated, "We will not be part of the BJP at any cost. This is very clear. We are not in agreement with any alliances with them."

BJP state President's perspective

Responding to the development, BJP state president K Surendran told Republic TV that cutting across party lines, the development agenda of Prime Minister Modi has found takers, and there is widespread acceptance. He stated, "Shri Devagowda must have made this statement keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers. Even many members of the JDS are impressed by the development brought forward by Modi. There is an underlying support from them even in Kerala, despite their known leaders voicing against any possibility of an alliance with the NDA."

JDS's dilemma and implications for Lok Sabha elections

The Janata Dal (Secular) faces a critical decision after the disappointment of not becoming the kingmaker in the Karnataka assembly elections. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be crucial, and the party's choice of alliance could disrupt power equations in various states.

The situation remains fluid as all eyes are on the socialist party to see which side it will take for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and how it might impact existing alliances in other states.