'Power Is A Medium For Service In Politics': PM Modi Lauds BJP Workers For Relief Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed party workers in a virtual meet and said that BJP always believed power to be a medium for service in politics and selfless public service has always been its pledge and values.

"We always believed power to be a medium for service in politics. We never made power a medium for our gain. Selfless service has always been our pledge, our values," PM Modi told party workers at BJPs ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme.

He lauded the efforts of BJP workers during the coronavirus crisis saying, "Several of our workers despite knowing the danger (of getting COVID-19) kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them & express condolences to their families."

Seven units of the party made a presentation before the Prime Minister on their initiatives in line with the government's welfare schemes for those in need amid the pandemic. Senior BJP leaders like party chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal attended the event held at the party's headquarters.

The PM urged party workers to prepare digital booklets documenting the relief works, at the mandal, district, state and country levels and advised that it should be in at least three languages.

After reviewing relief works by Bihar unit of the BJP during the lockdown, PM said, "Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong."

Further, he said, "Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring!"

Coronavirus outbreak

India reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With these new cases, India’s coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 648,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 394,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated. As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.

