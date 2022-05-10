'Power Comes & Goes': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Warns Maha CM Uddhav Amid Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Tuesday has written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as a political faceoff prevails over the use of loudspeakers. In his letter, Raj Thackeray has slammed the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government for police action against MNS workers. Raj Thackeray, also issuing an ultimatum over the use of loudspeakers, has also categorically told Uddhav Thackeray that "power is not permanent".

Slamming the state government for action against MNS workers, Raj Thackeray has added that his party cadre were detained even before MNS started its agitation which was scheduled for May 4. Further, he has also claimed that at least 28 thousand MNS workers across Maharashtra were slapped with police notices while thousands were jailed.

"My party workers were detained even before starting the agitation. 28 thousand MNS workers were served notices from the police while thousands were jailed. They (govt) did all this since they want loudspeakers to be used. These loudspeakers cause noise pollution," said Raj Thackeray "My question to the state government is: Have they ever acted against mosques which hide weapons and terrorists? The police is after our party workers including Sandeep Deshpande and others as if they are terrorists from Pakistan," added Raj Thackeray in his letter

"Power is not permanent": Raj Thackeray

In his concluding remarks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS supremo has directly challenged the state government and avered that his "patience should not be tested". Moreover, he also remarked that "power comes and goes" while asserting it is not permanent.

"I have only one thing to say to the state government; Do not test our patience. Power comes and goes. No one has a copper plate of power. Not even you Uddhav Thackeray!" he added

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over removal of loudspeakers

Earlier in his May 1 rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. Following that, the police swung into action and detained over scores of MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police had also issued a notice to Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence. Raj Thackeray has maintained that the MNS movement will continue, and it was not just a one-day agitation.